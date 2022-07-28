Liverpool Football Club are firm on their stance when it comes to the future of Roberto Firmino. The Reds have no intention of letting the Brazilian leave this summer despite the striker entering the final year of his contract with no renewal in sight.

Juventus are keen to sign the Brazil international as Massimiliano Allegri looks to add depth to his forward line following the departure of Alvaro Morata. They are hoping to land Firmino on a cut price deal owing to him having just one year on his current deal.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the Turin giants have submitted their first bid for Firmino expected to be in the region of £19 million. Juventus are hoping Liverpool consider the offer, especially since they are yet to offer the 30-year-old a new deal beyond 2023.

The report claims the deal to bring Firmino to the Serie A is very close owing to the player's desire to play regularly. It is unclear at the moment if Liverpool have accepted Juventus' offer as they are said to value the Brazilian at around £25 million.

Moreover, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are not considering parting company with the former Hoffenheim forward even if it means allowing him to leave on a free transfer next summer. Jurgen Klopp remains a big fan of Firmino, and considers him a valuable member of the first-team squad.

Firmino, meanwhile, also committed his future to his current employers as recently as May prior to the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The Brazilian admitted that he was happy at Anfield and revealed that he wants to prolong his stay in Liverpool.

"I want to stay," Firmino said. "I'm very happy here. I'm grateful to God to be here playing at a great club with great players, winning titles, and my wish is to stay."

"I want to be here, I'm happy here, and that's all I can say. I want to stay."

It remains to be seen if Firmino's stance has changed following the arrival of Darwin Nunes. The Uruguayan is expected to be Klopp's top choice in the number nine role, which could limit the Brazilian's game time this season, especially with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Luiz Diaz available to play on the wings.

Firmino's place in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup is not guaranteed at the moment. He will need to play regularly to show Seleçao boss Tite that he warrants a place in the travelling party with competition especially rife for the forward positions.