Liverpool's newly-signed midfielder, Thiago Alcantara is among ten individuals who returned positive novel coronavirus test results in the latest round of testing conducted by the English Premier League.

The announcement came from Liverpool FC's official website, and the club assures that the player is only experiencing mild symptoms and is already starting to get better. As expected, he is now sel-isolating and is closely being monitored. Thiago missed Liverpool's EFL Cup match against Lincoln last week, as well as their much-talked about win against Arsenal on Monday.

The statement further claims that "The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time."

The 29-year-old midfielder has just moved to Anfield from German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Before being forced into self-isolation, he was already able to suit up for the Reds and appeared as a substitute in their 2-0 win against Chelsea last week.

As football authorities across Europe continue to do their best to push forward despite the pandemic, numerous clubs have been getting affected. The latest round of tests in the Premier League returned ten positive results, which is the highest count since the start of the 2020-21 season. Chelsea had to contend with several positive cases after the players returned from holidays in the Greek islands.

The Premier League is not the only one affected. Several matches were postponed in the opening round of the French Ligue 1 due to multiple COVID-19 cases. Likewise, Spanish football players have also been returning sporadic positive test results.

Thiago is the latest high profile star to test positive following the likes of Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar Jr. and Juventus FC striker Paulo Dybala. Liverpool will be facing the Gunners again in the EFL Cup on Thursday. Their next Premier League match will be against Aston Villa. Thiago will likely miss both matches. It remains to be seen if he will recover quickly enough to join the club in their EPL encounter against Everton on 17 October.