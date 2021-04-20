Liverpool is reportedly preparing an offer for Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams as Jurgen Klopp looks to freshen up his stuttering forward line ahead of next season.

The Reds dominated the Premier League last season, losing just three times all campaign and scoring 85 goals in the process to finish 18 points clear of Manchester City.

The ongoing campaign, however, has seen them brought back down to earth as they currently sit in sixth place, 21 points behind Pep Guardiola's team with six Premier League games remaining.

Apart from the myriad of injuries to key defenders, one of the troubles Klopp has faced is the lack of goals from his forward line. Mohamed Salah has been his prolific self, scoring 28 goals in all competitions, but the problem has been with his strike partners Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The Brazil international has struggled for goals this campaign, having managed just six in 42 appearances. Meanwhile, the Senegal international has managed just 13 goals all season. Their lack of contribution has seen Liverpool struggle to put opponents away, which has seen them defeated nine times so far.

According to Spanish publication El Gol Digital, the Anfield club has identified Williams as a potential target this summer owing to his 14 goals for the La Liga outfit. The report claims that they are in an advanced stage in terms of the negotiations and are preparing an offer of around £43 million to avail his services.

Williams does have a mammoth release clause in his contract but it is believed that an offer of £43 million could tempt the Spanish outfit to consider the offer, especially in the current financial climate owing to the ongoing pandemic across the globe.

The 26-year-old is also expected to embrace the potential move owing to his desire to play at a top club under a top quality manager – both of which will be fulfilled with Liverpool. Williams' versatility is also likely to have impressed Klopp as he can play as an outright striker or on the wings due to the raw pace he possesses.