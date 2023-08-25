Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad are reportedly offering a mega deal to Liverpool FC striker Mohamed Salah. The offer is said to be similar to the one that David Beckham signed when he joined LA Galaxy from Real Madrid way back in 2007.

According to The Sun, Al-Ittihad are planning to make Salah the new face of the Saudi Pro League and one that can hold the torch for many years to come. It may be remembered that the oil-rich state grabbed the spotlight in January after Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr.

There were a number of skeptics at that time, but they have been silenced this summer after the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar Jr., N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and Jordan Henderson among many others, also made the move.

Now, the reigning league champions are reportedly offering Liverpool £150 million for the Egyptian. However, it is understood that Liverpool are not interested in selling the prolific striker.

A deal that mirrors David Beckham's MLS move

Al-Ittihad are reportedly offering a five-year contract, with a basic salary that approaches the £100 million mark. Furthermore, the club is offering a choice between a private jet or unlimited flights for Salah and his family, who may want to shuttle between Saudi Arabia, Egypt and a home they might keep in England. Vacations will likely be included as well.

Salah is also being asked to become one of the country's tourism and investment ambassadors, another role that David Beckham has already filled. Lionel Messi had also taken a role as a Saudi ambassador, but it is unclear if he is still under contract after he was suspended by PSG last season for making an unsanctioned trip to the Gulf state. He also rejected a big move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of Inter Miami this summer, which may have also put him out of favour with the country.

Lastly, the deal is said to include the possibility of owning shares to a team in the future, which is again similar to Beckham's MLS deal. The England legend's MLS deal has led to the establishment of Inter Miami, which has made waves this season after signing Messi and winning their first trophy.

With all add-ons included, Salah's final annual earnings could surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's £173 million salary at Al-Nassr.

Al-Ittihad are reportedly pushing for the move until the end of the summer transfer window, which lasts all the way until the 20th of September in Saudi Arabia.

Salah and the club have already agreed personal terms

According to a report by Qatar based broadcaster beIN Sports, Salah has already agreed personal terms with Al-Ittihad. However, Liverpool have not accepted any offer from the Saudi Pro League side.

Salah has been the club's top scorer consistently for the past six seasons, and it is easy to see why they would not be keen on losing him after already letting go of captain Jordan Henderson and a number of other players.

The Saudi Pro League has been aggressive this summer, and Liverpool had been one of the hardest hit. The country's Public Investment Fund, which comes from the royal family, is heavily backing several teams in the league. This allows them to be able to make astronomical offers that no European clubs can match.

Salah is "not for sale" as far as Liverpool are concerned, especially after he had just signed a three- year contract extension last summer.

Karim Benzema's feud with Nuno could be forcing Al-Ittihad to pursue Salah

Apart from being a huge diplomatic asset for Saudi Arabia due to his massive popularity in the region, it is also believed that the club wants Salah to come amid Karim Benzema's alleged feud with manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

There are reports claiming that the manager does not see Benzema fitting into his tactical strategy, and Benzema is unhappy with how his manager has been treating him.

However, on Thursday, Nuno appears to have given in as Benzema was seen sporting the captain's armband for the first time as he scored Al-Ittihad's opening goal in a 4-0 victory over Al-Riyadh.

Salah could force his way out

While Liverpool are not open to selling the player, Salah could find a way to rebel and force his way out. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already witnessed some attitude from Salah earlier this month after he subbed the player out in the 77th minute during a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC.

Salah was visibly upset and stormed back to the bench while completely ignoring his manager. Klopp won't want to keep an unhappy player in his roster, even though he has already lost Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi based clubs this summer.