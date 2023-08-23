Steven Gerrard has responded to rumours about Mason Greenwood's potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

Greenwood, who recently parted ways with Manchester United, has been linked with a few Saudi Pro League sides, including the Gerrard-managed Al-Ettifaq.

After his Manchester United exit news was confirmed on Monday, speculations began about Greenwood's next club possibly being overseas. English publications such as The Sun and The Daily Mail reported that Gerrard was looking to sign Greenwood at Al-Ettifaq.

Steven Gerrard takes to social media

However, the former Liverpool captain termed those claims as "fake news." Gerrard, who took charge of Al-Ettifaq last month, took to social media on Tuesday and responded to those rumours. He posted a screenshot of the Daily Mail's report on his Instagram story with "FAKE NEWS" over the article in capital letters.

Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United since January 2022 after he was arrested and subsequently charged by Manchester Police with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

Even though all charges against 21-year-old Greenwood were dropped earlier this year in February, Manchester United decided to conduct its own internal investigation. Following this, the Red Devils decided to part ways with the forward.

Manchester United's scouts spotted Greenwood playing for a local team near his home in Bradford. Greenwood then joined the Old Trafford side's academy at the age of seven. He made his senior debut for Manchester United at the age of 17, under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss was so confident of Greenwood's talent and future at Manchester United that he sold senior striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in 2019. Solskjaer did so because he wanted to promote Greenwood to the first team.

The Englishman ended up making 130 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring 36 goals.

Mason Greenwood wants to remain in England

Greenwood also released a statement, in which he admitted that leaving Manchester United was the "best decision" for him right now.

"Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club," said Greenwood.

Greenwood is believed to be keen to remain in England, with two Championship clubs interested in signing him. However, both sides have since backed out. Playing abroad seems like his only option at present.

Manchester United have stated that they will help their academy graduate to find a new club, with teams in Turkey and Italy also being linked in the past.

While Jose Mourinho has been an admirer of Greenwood and his side Roma has been linked with the player in the past, it has been reported that the Serie A side is not interested in signing the English forward.