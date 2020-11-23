Liverpool FC made a big leap towards retaining their English Premier League title by moving level on points at the top of the table with Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds managed to reel in Leicester City, who were hoping to take the top spot with a victory on Sunday. The defending champions did not give Leicester a chance and produced a convincing 3-0 victory at Anfield.

Only goal difference now separates Liverpool from league leaders Spurs. Both teams now have 20 points from 9 games. According to the BBC, Liverpool's emphatic win also established a new club record of 64 home league games unbeaten. Incidentally, it was Leicester City who broke their previous record which was set back in the period between February 1978 and January 1981.

Surprisingly, Liverpool has found its best form of the season amid a health crisis that has seen numerous members of the first team squad ruled out. Some players who are out due to injury or coronavirus infection are Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah.

"The injuries were a massive shock in that moment but the boys have to offer solutions. We have centre-halves, they are really young. They are not experienced, you saw the bench tonight," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Leicester's Jonny Evans gave Liverpool the lead in the middle of the first half after accidentally heading into his own goal. The advantage doubled shortly before the break as Liverpool made a successful team effort which culminated in a goal by Diogo Jota from Andrew Robertson's cross. The successful attack was a result of a clinical run of 30 passes between the Liverpool players.

Jota has really shined in the absence of Liverpool star Mo Salah due to a COVID-19 infection. After having just joined the team in September, Jota has made an impressive run of successfully scoring in his first four home games for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino made his contribution just four minutes from time, heading past Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel to seal the 3-0 victory.