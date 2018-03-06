While not getting carried away with the idea of English sides dominating the Champions League again just yet, Liverpool's dominant win in Portugal in February certainly raised some eyebrows. Barring an implosion of historic proportions, Jurgen Klopp's side are in the quarter-finals of the competition and has the chance to rotate his squad ahead of a huge Premier League showdown with Manchester United on Saturday.

Things are slightly more in the balance in Paris tonight. Despite taking the lead in the first-leg, PSG trail 3-1 on aggregate and without the talismanic presence of Neymar, they have it all to do tonight. The French giants have not given up on eliminating the defending champions; but will need Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and former Los Blancos star Angel di Maria operating at the peak of their powers tonight.

Stick around, all your team news is on the way.