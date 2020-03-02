Jurgen Klopp hopes to see his team reset after their stunning loss to Watford that ended Liverpool's incredible Premier League run. Jurgen Klopp urged the Reds to "restart" after their unbeaten run came to an end over the weekend.

Courtesy of Watford's spectacular 3-0 win over Liverpool at Vicarage Road on Saturday, The Reds' 44-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League is now broken.

A plucky Watford side sunk the Reds' winning ship, as the hosts scored three second-half goals. They deserved a victory, and the Hornets earned it.

Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr scored a brace, and Watford captain Troy Deeney netted the third to secure three points for his side.

Klopp's men will be back in action on Tuesday, as they are set to make a trip to Chelsea for the fifth round of the FA Cup. The 52-year old German wants to see Liverpool reset their dazzling form as they move into the ongoing tournament's final month.

Meanwhile, the Reds now hold a 22-point lead atop the Premier League table. They wouldn't want the weekend's defeat to hurt their morale, and would definitely look forward to resuming their successful run to confirm their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Klopp said that after a streak of undefeated performances, sometimes a loss is important to bring the feet to the ground and restart again.

Klopp said "Sometimes a little knock is important. So I don't see anything negative in it. From time to time if you are not good enough, you need to see [the] effect. Not good enough – what happens then? So restart. Maybe the longer the run goes maybe it becomes more important. But I didn't see that. Now it is over. We can start again with whatever we did before, and we will."

Liverpool has struggled to retain their best form in their recent matches since thrashing Southampton in the beginning of February. However, they never let their opponents rule the ground until Saturday. They recorded narrow victories over Shrewsbury Town, Norwich City, and West Ham United during the month, and also lost to Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 first leg.

Liverpool has lifted the FA Cup seven times. They won it last time in the 2005-06 season in the penalty shootout against West Ham after the game ended in a 3-3 draw.

After meeting Chelsea in the FA cup, the Reds will face Bournemouth in the Premier League at Anfield, followed by a second leg meeting against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.