Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has been named as the "Premier League Manager of the Month" for September 2019. This is the second straight instance that the German landed this title, as he was named the manager of the month for August as well.

Liverpool started their September campaign on a high. They won all three of their matches. First, they defeated Newcastle United at home. Then, they continued their convincing run by beating Chelsea FC and Sheffield United in away encounters.

According to Sky Sports, Klopp was included in a four-man shortlist. Later, the German emerged as the winner, courtesy of the votes gathered from a panel of experts. In the process, Klopp defeated the likes of Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard, and Brendan Rodgers.

This is the fifth time overall that the Reds manager secured this particular title. Before August and September this season, Klopp landed the Premier League Manager of the Month award in September 2016, December 2018, and March 2019.

As of now, the Reds are leading the Premier League points table with 24 points. Significantly, they have won all their league games this season. The season hasn't gone too far yet and there's a lot of football to be played. If Klopp keeps his boys inspired the way he has so far, Liverpool might finally end their 30-year Premier League drought. As we speak, the Reds are 8 points ahead of the defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Four years ago, it was this very week that Klopp was appointed as the Liverpool manager. Since then, the Reds seem to have restored their lost pride. Since his arrival at Anfield, Klopp fulfilled almost every promise that he made to the club supporters.

Last season, Liverpool finished only one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, which saw the latter clinching the League. However, after winning the UEFA Champions League, Klopp ensured that his men are yet again considered to be a European powerhouse.

According to Express, Klopp disclosed that in 2018, his former club Borussia Dortmund attempted to get him back as their manager. He claimed to have received multiple phone calls from the German club's CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke. However, Klopp did not look back and ensured that he would fulfill his current contract with the defending UCL champions.