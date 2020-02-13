Executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill are already working on a script for "Locke and Key" Season 2. It is expected to have a lot more revelations than shown in Season 1.

The first season of the Netflix series opened to positive reviews from viewers (some from fans of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez' comic book series which the show is based on). So much so, that they want to see a sequel. Although the streaming giant has yet to renew the show, Cuse and Averill are already prepared for when it does happen.

Cuse revealed that they already have a writer's room and that they are in the "middle of writing Season 2." He shared that he remains positive that Netflix will give the green light on the instalment.

"We're optimistic and hopeful that we're gonna get a chance to make Season 2. We very much know what it is because Meredith and I are in the middle of overseeing the writers' room and we're working on that right now," Cuse toldCollider.

While there is more room in "Locke and Key" Season 2 for new stories, the plan is to include those already found in the comics. Averill told the publication that they are "always mining story from the comics."

"There definitely are stories left in the comics that we want to hold onto, to use in future seasons. So, it still remains a bit of a remix, of pulling from stories from the comic and our own original stories," she said.

Season 1 already gave viewers "a good dose of answers" about the mythology of the keys. It did so at a timely pace that intrigued and heightened the mystery of the keys. But Cruse teased that the fans are still in for a thrilling ride with "Locke and Key" Season 2, since it will still show "some cool revelations."

"There are so many things that we want them to do that we just kicked out into the second season. So hopefully we'll be making a second season of the show," Cuse told Digital Spy, adding," We want to be able to kind of continually invigorate and refresh the show as an ongoing series and, you know, I think that will work out well."

Season 1 of the series premiered on Feb. 7. If Netflix renews the series for "Locke and Key" Season 2 then it may take over a year for it to come out, probably in mid-2021.