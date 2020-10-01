Brendan Hines is the latest addition to the cast of "Locke & Key" Season 2 while Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones are now series regulars.

The "Lie to Me" star will play the character named Josh Bennett, according to Deadline. He is described as a "charismatic and mysterious new history teacher at Matheson Academy," the high school where siblings Kinsey and Tyler Locke go.

There are no other details about Hines' appearance in "Locke & Key" Season 2. Perhaps his character knows something about the mysterious keys at Key House since he "harbours a secret agenda."

Meanwhile, Ashmore ("Killjoys") has been promoted to series regular. He will reprise his Season 1 role as Duncan, Kinsey, Bode, and Tyler's uncle who has a "history with the keys."

In the first season, he forgot everything he knew about the magical keys because his memories of them were kept in a glass jar. Kinsey gave them back to him through a dream. In "Locke & Key" Season 2, Duncan will eventually help the siblings and guide them "in their battle against Dodge."

Likewise, Jones ("Let It Snow") is now a series regular and will return as Eden Hawkins. The Season 1 finale revealed that she has turned into a demon herself after she got hit with the blue light that came out from the Black Door. She and Dodge/Gabe will likely join evil forces in their quest to gather all the keys from Key House.

Jones expressed her excitement to be part of the regular cast of the Netflix show on social media.

"Brb dancing around the house cause this gal just got her first @deadline headline," she wrote in response to the news.

"The last few days have been so exciting but I catch myself saying 'gotta keep it up, gotta focus on building, blah blah blah' and while that's all well and good.. GIRL CHILL AND ENJOY THE MOMENT !!!" she added.

Aside from Hines, "Locke & Key" Season 2 will also have Liyou Abere ("The Boys") guest star in a still-unspecified episode. She will appear as Amie Bennett, an 11-year-old girl who becomes fast friends with Bode. She also becomes his ally in his fight "against the evil forces threatening the Lockes."