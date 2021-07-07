Metropolitan Police has revealed horrifying details about a teenager who was recently convicted for murdering two women in London last year.

The 19-year-old, named Danyal Hussein, committed the murders as part of a "diabolical" deal with satan under which he believed he was due to win the lottery in return for building a temple for the devil and sacrifice lives for him. The spells-obsessed satanist had cut himself to use his own blood to sign an agreement with a "demon" named Lucifuge Rofocale, to whom he promised to "perform a minimum of six sacrifices (only women) every six months for as long as he is free and physically capable" in exchange for the £321 million Mega Millions Super Jackpot and future rewards of "wealth and power."

A teenager who drew up an agreement with a “demon” to sacrifice women has been convicted of the murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.



? Watch to find out how officers used DNA, forensic evidence and CCTV to put Daniel Hussein behind bars.



➡ https://t.co/ww2IEzeAyI pic.twitter.com/RCqfX7dUoy — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 6, 2021

As part of the pact, he brutally killed sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in the early hours of June 6 last year when they were out celebrating Henry's birthday in Fryent Country Park, Wembley. Their bodies were found by Smallman's boyfriend, hidden in bushes close to a nearby picnic spot.

Hussein, who has Iraqi Kurdish heritage, used to attend Thomas Tallis School in Kidbrooke, South London. Teachers reported him to the government's Prevent de-radicalisation programme in October 2017 after finding far-right propaganda material on his computer. According to a Home Office statement, he was released from the Channel programme, a part of Prevent, in May 2018 after seven months with "no outstanding concerns at that time with respect to violent extremism or terrorism," reports Mail Online.

Despite the course, the teenager became obsessed with Satan and magic and started to plot killings. He was also diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at school, but mental health specialists found nothing suggesting that he was delusional at the time of his crimes.

Police had arrested him outside his mother's home with a taser pointed at him, three weeks after the double murder. The murder weapon, a knife, was recovered while a cut the culprit got in his hand during the attack was also examined. DCI Simon Harding, the senior investigating officer for Operation Saxonstreet, noted that the satanist who was 18 when he committed the sisters' murders, "would have gone on to kill more women if he hadn't injured his hand in such a way that he did when he killed Bibaa and Nicole."