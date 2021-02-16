Netflix has released a couple of stills from "Love Alarm" season 2 to announce the return of the romance drama to TV screens in March.

Fans have been anticipating the announcement of the release date ever since the cast confirmed season 2 in October 2019. Finally, on Sunday, Netflix Korea on its official social media page revealed the premiere date in celebration of Valentine's Day.

"On Valentine's Day, we weren't sure what to give you, so we brought you this. Like a present, the second season of 'Love Alarm' is coming to you on March 12," reads the announcement on Twitter, which came with two photos of the lead actors in the series.

The release of "Love Alarm" season 2 was pushed back because of COVID-19. It was initially set to premiere on August 22, 2020. The lead stars, Kim So Hyun (Kim Jo-jo), Song Kang (Hwang Sun Oh), and Jung Ga Ram (Lee Hye Yeong) confirmed the return of the webtoon-based series in a video posted on Oct. 30 last year.

The cast reunited for their first table read for "Love Alarm" season 2 early in 2020. Filming took place thereafter, which concluded on June 15. A fan shared a group photo taken from the last day of filming, which prompted assumptions that Kim So Hyun and Jung Ga Ram's characters end up together because Song Kang is not in the photos.

can't find Sun Oh in this photo, seems like jojo - hyeyeong are really the end game just like on the webtoon



— #LoveAlarm2 #LoveAlarm pic.twitter.com/816QzVEl9m — 쏘이 (slow) (@crisp_v) June 16, 2020

The upcoming season takes off after that season 1 cliffhanger. To recap, the season ended with the launch of the 2.0 update of the "Love Alarm" application, which was programmed by the bullied Cheong Duk Gu (Lee Jae-eung).

It has been four years since Kim Jo-jo broke up with Hwang Sun Oh after she lied and told him that she does not love him. But he is not convinced. At this time, Lee Hye Yeong has also confessed his feelings for her yet she has not chosen either man.

Season 1 ended with the three seeing each other in the hallway during the launch. Jo-Jo's alarm showed two people in her vicinity who are in love with her. It is easy to assume that she will likely get back with Hwang Sun Oh in "Love Alarm" season 2 as he was her first love. He was also dedicated to her during their short relationship. After all, it was not his fault that she just decided to break up with him.