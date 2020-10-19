"Lovecraft Country" season 1 ended with a surprising twist that definitely deserves further exploration in season 2. Showrunner Misha Green admitted that she wrote the story with a sequel in mind, especially for Tic's arc.

Spoilers below for season 1

Season 1 saw the demise of Tic as Jiah foretold. He died to protect his family, especially his unborn child and Leti. In the end, he entrusted his son's life to his dad. In a letter he wrote prior to his death, which Hippolyta handed to Montrose, Tic asked for "supreme happiness" for his dad. He also asked him to take care of his grandson. Tic told Montrose that it is his second chance to be the father that he always wanted.

Tic knew of his death. He feared initially feared it but an encounter with his dead mother assured him that his demise has its purpose. To sum it up, the season 1 finale of "Lovecraft Country" bid farewell not just to Tic but also to magic (among the white people that is). Leti stripped Christina and every white person in the world of magic in favour of the Black and Brown communities.

How this plays out in a future season 2 storyline is something that Green wants to explore. She said Tic's sacrifice all led to this moment. He paved the way for the shift in power balance.

"He's a hero who has been told his destiny is to die, and of course, he's going to fight that, every chance he can get. And then, he comes to the realisation of understanding the importance of what his sacrifice will mean," Green told Collider.

"We talked a lot about what that sacrifice would give and how it would change the world. It was very natural to come to this idea of changing the power balance. What that will look like once that power balance has been changed was very exciting for us, storytelling wise, to explore," she added.

Green did not say if Tic is really dead as it is going into spoiler territory. She assured that she has stories that go beyond season 2 for "Lovecraft Country." Given that Tic is the main star, perhaps he will return in other seasons if not the second.