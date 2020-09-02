Tic is slowly unraveling the secrets of his mother's ancestors and the power he holds as a pioneer member of the" Sons of Adam" in the promo trailer for "Lovecraft Country" Episode 4, titled "A History of Violence."

Things will be getting even more interesting, dark, and scary when the show returns to HBO on Sunday, Sept. 6. The episode takes off after the revelations in Episode 3: Christina Braithwaite is indestructible and she wired Letitia the money which she thought was from her mother's inheritance.

Christina wanted Letitia to buy the haunted Winthrop mansion because, as Episode 3 hinted, there is something in the house connected to the "Sons of Adam." After all, the house's previous owner, Horatio Winthrop, was also a member of the insidious cult.

Perhaps the basement filled with human corpses leads to the mysterious tower in Ardham. This could possibly explain what Letitia, Tic, and his dad Montrose were doing inside a cave in the promo trailer for "Lovecraft Country" Episode 4. Then again, Christina could be after Winthrop's spellbook, which is clearly with Tic as seen in the trailer.

"You have his blood...Must be the key to finding his pages," Letitia tells Tic, referencing to his lineage with Titus Braithwaite, the founder of "Sons of Adam." Tic is seen holding a book called "Bylaws & Precepts of the Order of the Ancient Dawn." The book would also explain why Christina ends up visiting Letitia.

Lovecraft Country: Season 1 Episode 4 Promo | HBO https://t.co/pLlM45NX8x via @YouTube — Jeff Strong (@DynamoCooligan) August 31, 2020

"After Christina mysteriously shows up at her doorstep, Leti confronts Atticus about his plan to surreptitiously return to Florida. Later, in search of missing pages to a crucial text, Leti, Tic, and Montrose head to Boston, with Hippolyta and Diana (Jada Harris) along for the ride," reads the synopsis for "Lovecraft Country" Episode 4 from Cartermatt.

The synopsis also hinted that Hippolyta will dig for answers about her husband George's death. She sensed that Montrose, Tic, and Letitia are hiding something. They told her that George was shot by a white sheriff, which of course, is far from the truth. Christina's father, Samuel, shot him on the chest and promised Tic he would heal him if he participated in the ritual to open the portal to Eden. He brought Letitia back from the dead first but unfortunately, Samuel blew up into dust before he could help George.

The promo for "Lovecraft Country" Episode 4 also shows Letitia's sister, Ruby, getting a promising offer from Christina's boyfriend, William, following her disappointing job application.