Hippolyta takes centre stage in Episode 7 of "Lovecraft Country" as she appears in different personas and in different timelines.

The promo trailer HBO released for the episode titled "I Am" shows George Freeman's wife taking on different identities. She is also in different places at different times. Hippolyta is in three different timelines. In the first, she is seen sometime during the Roman or Amazonian empire as a warrior named Tisa. The second shows her caught in the glitz and glamour of 1920s jazz and flapper fashion. In the third timeline, she is somewhere trapped in space or in a futuristic sci-fi dimension.

George once promised his wife before he died that they would travel the country together. Perhaps Hippolyta still dreams of this happening in the future despite his absence. Somehow, she gets this wish when she took home the orrery she found in Leti's boarding house, or in this case, Hiram Winthrop's old mansion where he experimented on black people in his quest to open the gates of Eden.

Hiram's orrery, which is a mechanical model of the Solar System, somehow plays a big factor in Hippolyta's story. In the trailer for "Lovecraft Country" Episode 7 the device opened for Hippolyta and somehow showed her the wonderful world of magic. It could be through a dream or in a vision because as she said in the voiceover, "I don't know exactly what it all means, but God it feels real."

Likewise, the orrery is important as it holds the key to Hiram's quest to create a time machine. It is what Christina Braithwhite wanted from Leti's house. Unfortunately, she cannot get inside her house because Tic placed a magical spell on the door that prevents her from entering.

The trailer for "Lovecraft Country" Episode 7 hinted that Hippolyta has somehow figured out how the device works. The preview also teased at an intense moment when she finally learns the truth about how George died. Leti tells Tic her worries that Hippolyta knows they lied to her about his death and that if she seeks out the truth then it will only lead her to danger.