A popular low-budget airline has announced special flights to cater to football fans during the upcoming European Championships in Germany.

Euro 2024 is scheduled to be played from June 14 to July 14 across 10 cities in Germany. Hungary's low-cost airline Wizz Air will operate more flights from the UK to Germany during England's matches in the much-awaited competition.

The first Wizz Air flight during the tournament is scheduled to take off from London Luton to Dortmund on June 16, coinciding with England's opening encounter against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Subsequent flights of Wizz Air are set for June 20 to Frankfurt for the Denmark game and June 25 to Cologne for their Group C game match against Slovenia. All the flights will take off from London Luton, one of the hubs of the Hungarian carrier.

Excited football fans who are looking to watch the matches live from the stands in Germany can bag fixed-price tickets via Wizz Air's website and mobile application, according to reports in the English media. The price for the said flights is expected to be around £149 and are already on sale.

"We are thrilled to facilitate England team fans in attending the 2024 European Championship matches, providing them with the opportunity to witness their favourites live and show their support. The flight schedules have been carefully tailored to match the match dates, ensuring convenient travel for the fans," Zsuzsa Trubek, Wizz Air's Communications Manager, said in an interview.

Apart from the UK, Wizz Air is also offering direct flights to Germany during the course of Euro 2024 from other countries including Albania, Austria, Italy, Romania, and Serbia.

Wizz Air's special flight schedule between the UK and Germany during Euro 2024:

London Luton – Dortmund Airport: June 16, 11:25 Am take off

Dortmund Airport – London Luton: June 17, 8: 55 AM take off

London Luton – Frankfurt: June 20, 6: 00 AM take off

Frankfurt – London Luton: June 21, 8: 20 AM take off

London Luton – Cologne: June 25, 11: 25 AM take off

Cologne – London Luton: June 26, 8: 55 AM take off

England suffered a heartbreaking loss in the last European Championship final when they lost to Italy on penalties during the 2020 tournament at Wembley Stadium, London. Gareth Southgate's Three Lions had gone 1-0 up, courtesy of Luke Shaw's second-minute strike before Italy's Leonardo Bonucci made it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

After Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored England's first two penalties, the next three players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to score from the spot as Italy clinched the final 3-2 on penalties.