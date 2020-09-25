Scott Porter announced he is joining the cast of "Lucifer" Season 5B and 6 in a social media post on Thursday.

The "Friday Night Lights" actor shared a series of photos on Twitter to announce his appearance on the Netflix show. He shared a couple of selfies that showed him wearing a "Lucifer" hat.

"Why am I wearing a #Lucifer hat, grinnin like a fool, #Lucifans? 2 reasons. 1: I am joining @lucifernetflix for Season 5 & 6!," Porter tweeted.

He also told Lucifans that "Luci himself, Tom Ellis is auctioning off a fan Zoom call to raise $ for #HuntingtonsDisease!" Porter will host the event where a fan and two friends get to do a 45-minute call with the "Lucifer" star to talk about his experience on the show and about his future projects.

The call also entitles the participants to a signed Season 5 script and a "piece of history with Cast and Crew exclusive gifts (never made available to the public) from Seasons 2 and 5, with a very exclusive cast & crew only Lucifer hat designed by Tom and Season 2 backpack & hat."

As for Porter, he will appear in Season 5B and 6 as Carol Corbett, according to TV Line. He is described as "a buttoned-up detective" who has associations with Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro). He joins the LAPD where he instantly strikes up a connection with Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia). From the sound of it, he seems to be a new love interest for the CSI. She usually attracts bad guys and if this is any indication, then Porter could be playing a crooked cop in the show.

Fans may remember that Dan used to be a dirty cop in the first season. He was involved with Malcolm Graham, a corrupt homicide detective, in some shady business dealings. It is a lucky guess that Corbett knows Dan from that ugly part of his life.

In related news, "Lucifer" Season 5B will bring back Inbar Lavi for a still-undisclosed scene or scenes. When pressed for details about her return, co-creator Joe Henderson remained coy. He only expressed his love for the actress and shared his excitement to have her back on the show.

