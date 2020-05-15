Waiting for "Lucifer" Season 5 to come out on Netflix will definitely be worth the wait after showrunner Ildy Modrovich revealed that each episode is nearly an hour long.

Lucifans have been patiently waiting for any update about the release of the upcoming season to Netflix. The streaming giant, as well as the creators, have so far remained mum on details until recently. Just like the fans, Modrovich could not seem to keep the excitement any longer even though she is "sworn to secrecy."

In a recent tweet, she responded to a fan who was asking if she can say one thing about "Lucifer" Season 5. Modrovich reiterated that she's sworn to secrecy but can reveal that all episodes in the season are "supersized" to 50-60 minutes long.

Hm... mostly sworn to secrecy. Mostly... Because I CAN tell you that ALL the episodes are SUPERSIZED. Between 50 and 60 mins each. (IE: weâ€™re long-winded mo fos this season.) #LuciferSeason5 #Lucifer #LUCIFERONNETFLIX https://t.co/KS0eCbZjdG — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) May 13, 2020

Chris Rafferty, the show's producer and one of the writers, confirmed the news on Twitter. He said that "Lucifer" Season 5 "will be HUGE." However, he admitted that they do not know when the season will premiere and must wait for Netflix to give the go signal to say anything.

To all the #Lucifer fans who keep asking when S5 will come out â€” we don't know. And can't say until Netflix is ready to announce. But thanks to Ildy, I can at least share that #LuciferSeason5 will be HUGE. Every ep between 50-60 minutes ðŸ˜ˆ #nouseinasking #patiencewillberewarded https://t.co/wRLI0aRWKT — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) May 13, 2020

Naturally, the news excited fans who cannot wait for the return of the characters and see Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and his endearing devilish ways. One fan called it "the best news ever" and another wrote that 16 hours ("Lucifer" Season 5 has 16 episodes) with the devil would be "awesome."

"50-60 minutes of Lucifer is the best news ever. That means enough time for more depth and focus on characters and relationships arcs & development, emotions, heart-to-heart conversations, and action scenes," one fan wrote, and another said, "The promise of at least 15 hours of new Lucifer is the best news to wake up to. More drama, more heartache and more intimacy. I'm not sure how I'll survive this but I'm ready."

I hope soon-ish??? May 14, 2020

Modrovich also said that a teaser for "Lucifer" Season 5 will come out "soon-ish." The show already filmed 99 percent of its scenes according to Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays Maze. Hence, it is possible to see the trailer come out soon. The question is when, especially since co-showrunner Joe Henderson previously revealed that they had run into some "post-production hiccups" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.