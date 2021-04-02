"Lucifer" co-creator Joe Henderson teased that fans will be in for a big surprise when the trailer for season 5B drops anytime soon.

Lucifans still have a few weeks of waiting left until the show returns to Netflix on May 28 for season 5B. But ahead of its release, Henderson expressed his excitement with the trailer as he teased that viewers "are gonna s**t" themselves when they see it.

"It is awesome. I mean, the season itself is awesome, but when you guys see the trailer— I will warn everyone that the trailer does have some spoilers that you might not want to see —but it won't ruin the experience, it will only add to it in my opinion," he said in an interview on Wordballoon.

"But it's got a lot. I was just watching it and I was like, 'Did we do all that in eight episodes? Wow!'" he added.

Henderson refused to say when the trailer for "Lucifer" season 5B will drop and went for the safest answer, which is "sometime between now and May 28." He also teased what fans can expect from Dennis Haysbert's God character in the preview.

"As you see in the trailer, Dennis Haysbert does not lack for moments of emotion, of drama, and humour, because guess what, he's a funny dude," he shared.

In the same interview, the showrunner described "Lucifer" Season 5B as "cool" and the "biggest f**king season." He called it "nuts, it's amazing, and it really does feel like part of a whole to 5A like it all ties together."

"When you see the trailer you'll get it and when you see the season you'll reaally get it," he teased.

Henderson said that "Lucifer" season 5B does not end with a cliffhanger. It "completes the story but also teases something to come." He explained that this has always been the pattern for every season of the show with the storytelling finishing in each. He teased though that fans will "want to come back for season six" because it will give them "a pretty good reason other than just loving the show."