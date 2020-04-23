"Lucifer" Season 5 could arrive anytime soon if the subtle hint from showrunner Joe Henderson is anything to go by.

Henderson addressed the curiosity of Lucifans about the release of the upcoming season in a tweet. He assured that everyone involved in the series is all working together to bring the show back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To all #Lucifans out there wondering when season 5 (part 1) drops -- chances are we'll know when you do!" he tweeted and revealed that "there have been some post-production hiccups because of COVID."

"But we're working through them pretty well. Hopefully, we'll all have an answer soon!" he added and included the devil emoji.

In a succeeding post, Henderson teased about an exciting scene in "Lucifer" Season 5 that took him two days to film. He called it an "awesome" scene in Episode 9 titled "Family Dinner," that involved five actors in one room. Fans believe that this dinner will reunite Lucifer's family which could include God, the Devil himself, Amenadiel, Mum and another sibling.

"Oooh I love your enthusiasm. A long awesome scene with only five actors! That's tough but how about God, Lucifer, Amenadiel, Michael, Chloe? This wait is so difficult, Joe," one fan expressed and another wrote, "Last supper à la Lucifer, sounds promising and with family dinners always having a great potential to be great or to fail spectacular and with God & Lucifer at the same table it is going to be epic for sure."

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich kept mum on details about "Lucifer" Season 5. She replied that she is "sworn to secrecy" when a fan asked for a "little tease."

"Lucifer" Season 5 was in the middle of filming its last episode, Episode 16, when Netflix called a halt on all production of its original shows and movies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays Maze, shared that they were still lucky because they got to shoot 99 percent of the show already.

However, like with Henderson and Modrovich, Brandt also does not know when "Lucifer" Season 5 will premiere on Netflix. She guessed that it could arrive in May or June just like Season 4, which arrived last year on May 8.