Co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich put rumours to bed after news spread that Ian Somerhalder is replacing Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar in "Lucifer" Season 6.

There have been speculations that the "Vampire Diaries" alum has been cast in Season 6 of the Netflix series, even though there is no news yet about a renewal. Twitter blew up with rumours that Somerhalder is the new Lucifer, to which Henderson and Modrovich only have a simple response.

"Fake news," Henderson replied to a fan who tweeted her hope that this is not true.

"I'm praying so bad for it to be fake news. No one can replace @tomellis17 for this role," the fan wrote.

"Oh my gosh. Thank God. Your response put me at ease. Now I can move on with my day.

Thank you," the fan responded. Another chimed in and said, "I am relieved!"

Meanwhile, Modrovich simply laughed at a fan who created a meme about the rumour.

Fans agreed that Ellis is irreplaceable in the role of Lucifer Morningstar. They tweeted their reasons why he should still play the character in "Lucifer" Season 6. However, others think that Somerhalder can definitely get a spot in the show but not as Lucifer.

"Tom is not replaceable in playing Lucifer, it's a fixed point in space and time... Especially by that guy... sorry, not a fan of him," one fan wrote. Another tweeted, "I can totally see Ian getting a role on the show, but him replacing Tom Ellis? No way, they won't do this."

The rumour mill may have started after Netflix cancelled Somerhalder's show "V Wars" after just one season. The actor has taken to social media to motivate fans to help bring back the show. On his Instagram, he said that "VWars is NOT DONE" and that "there is life for Dr. Swann and this incredible story." He said, "the war is just beginning."

"Just between you and me, you all came out in mass to see this show. This is a hit show, you came out in mass. I don't mean 10 or 20 million of you, I mean tens of millions of you," Somerhalder said in the video adding, "So obviously, we have some stuff to work out, but once I have some information you'll be the first to know. I'm so grateful for you."

Ellis is definitely still playing the titular character in "Lucifer" Season 6 given, that he already signed a new deal for another season with Warner Bros. TV. Now, Netflix has the last say if it will renew the show after Season 5.