Co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich teased the addition of a whole new character in "Lucifer" season 6 and gave a general idea of what the final instalment will be about in a recent interview.

The creators teased what fans can expect to see from season 6 while speaking with TV Line about the recent developments in their Netflix series. Despite it being the final run of the show, there will be at least one character addition. Henderson confirmed this when asked if there is a character in the season that they otherwise were "going to leave on the table" or mulled over in past seasons.

"Oh, that's a good one....There is a new character in 6 that was not going to be a part of Season 5. A whole new character," he said.

So far, two new character additions have officially been announced for "Lucifer" season 6. One is Sonya, who will be portrayed by Merrin Dungey ("Alias"). She is described as a "no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside)." Then there is Rory, who will be played by Brianna Hildebrand ("Deadpool"), a "rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some trouble" angel who idolises Lucifer. But then she realised that he "is not exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he would be."

In the same interview, the showrunners also confirmed the return of Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro). The character died in Season 5B during the battle between Lucifer and his twin brother Michael. His guilt over his past mistakes sent him to Hell instead of to Heaven.

"We knew we could not do another season without Detective Douche, so yeah, we found a story for him that we just love, and it's one of those examples of sometimes you paint yourself into a corner and you find something that's so much more fun and satisfying because of it," Modrovich said.

Season 5 ended with everyone bending the knee to Lucifer. Modrovich subtly confirmed that season 6 will explore his reign as God. She teased that it will not be easy as she said, "what happens when Lucifer gets a hold of something that maybe he thought he wanted? He's always his own worst enemy, so it's not going to be an easy road."