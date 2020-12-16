"Lucifer" season 6 will add two new characters and both have celestial ties. One is an angel and the other forms a close connection with Amenadiel.

Merrin Dungey and Brianna Hildebrand will join the final season of the Netflix show as Sonya and Rory, respectively. Dungey is best known for playing the role of Sydney Bristow's (Jennifer Garner) best friend and roommate, Francine Calfor, in "Alias" from 2001 to 2003. In "Lucifer" she plays a "no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside)."

Meanwhile, Hildebrand is known for playing the role of the mutant Negasonic Teenage Warhead in "Deadpool." According to Entertainment Weekly, she portrays an angel in "Lucifer" season 6, who is "rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some trouble." She looks up to Hell's ruler and hopes to be like him. She eventually realises that he "is not exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he would be."

Dungey's other acting credits include "Man with a Plan," "Big Little Lies," "Star Trek: Picard" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Hildebrand also appeared in "The Exorcist," "Tragedy Girls," and "Trinkets."

In response to the casting, Dungey expressed her gratitude to be part of the cast of "Lucifer" season 6. She said she is excited to be part of the "phenomenal show."

Lucifer casts Merrin Dungey, Brianna Hildebrand in season 6 | https://t.co/CkAwbXtYar https://t.co/dWfsYnFIcv — Merrin Christmas!??? (@RealMerrinD) December 15, 2020

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich welcomed the new cast members in a tweet. She said she is "beyond thrilled" to have Dungey, who is one of her college BFFs, on the show. She also teased that Hildebrand "kicks a**" in the series.

Modrovich also responded to a fan who asked if the 24-year-old Hildebrand will sing in "Lucifer" season 6, as she has a "beautiful singing voice."

It seems Hildebrand already shot her scenes in the series if the set photo leaked online is any indication. The image shows a woman who looks like the actress sitting beside Tom Ellis' Lucifer inside a car.

"Why does the girl look like Brianna Hildebrand," one fan noted when the photo leaked on Dec. 11 and another replied, "I was thinking the same thing."

Hildebrand and Dungey are the first new cast additions in "Lucifer" season 6. It is not yet known if they have recurring roles or only have guest appearances.