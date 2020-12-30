The writers for the Netflix series have been cryptic with their hints on what happens in "Lucifer" season 5B and their recent post on social media had fans thinking about God or Dan's plans.

In a tweet, the writers gave a "little piece of 5B info" that required some guesses: "*** will tap into his ***** side," they wrote. Fans immediately offered their ideas on what the asterisks stand for. The general guess involves dad or God (Dennis Haysbert) and Detective Daniel Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) who will tap into their "human" or "devil" side, respectively.

"It's gotta be a quote from luci so maybe it would be dad will tap into his human side," one fan commented and another wrote, "Dan will tap into his devil side."

That was my first guess as well, maybe starting wit ‘Dad ...’

Would like to see that....??? — ??Just me?? (@siro_web) December 29, 2020

Or his angel side ?‍♀️ — Ali Still Looking for Lucifer (@AliSouthHams) December 29, 2020

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the "Lucifer" season 5B tease is in line with what Aimee Garcia said about an episode that shows God's human side. The actress, who reprises CSI Ella Lopez, talked about the fun moments that ensued after the two characters come face-to-face for the first time.

"What's really fun about their first time is the episode where God for the first time becomes human. So, it's really fun because I'm in a scene where he experiences having to pee for the first time, having a brain freeze from a Slurpee for the first time," she said in an interview in September.

Garcia also talked about an awkward conversation that happened when Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) introduces the CSI to his dad.

"The first time I see him, [Lucifer's] like, 'This is my Dad.' I'm like, 'Oh my God.' And he's like, 'Thank you for your support.' And I'm like, 'Huh?'" she shared.

Regardless of the interesting tease, other fans are frustrated at the lack of information on the release of "Lucifer" season 5B. One fan expressed annoyance and commented, "Not the asterisks again!" while others replied with eye-roll emojis.

We don't need the titles, we need the rest of Season 5 ???????? !!!!! pic.twitter.com/DwAmo5uoy2 — ? (@IlIl20_) December 29, 2020

Unfortunately, even the showrunners do not know when "Lucifer" season 5B will arrive. Co-creator Ildy Modrovich assured fans that she will tell the fans as soon as she knows and gets the greenlight from Netflix to announce the release date.