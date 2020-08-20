Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said that they see the relevance in tackling the Black Lives Matter movement in an episode in "Lucifer" Season 6 because they do a cop show.

Season 5 has yet to finish filming and yet the writers for the Netflix show are already deep into discussions about what stories they want to include in the 6th and final season. Modrovich said they all feel that it is important to tackle real-world social and cultural issues especially since "Lucifer" is a detective show.

"When we got back to the [writers] room, we started looking at the fact that we're a cop show and in what ways have we contributed or not addressed the systemic issues of the police department. And we decided we wanted to speak to it," the showrunner said in an interview with ET's Katie Krause.

"So we're actually doing a story that speaks directly to it, and we're super excited about it," she added,and shared that she will write the episode and is nervous about it because she wants "to get it right."

Henderson chimed in and explained that the writers felt it was necessary to "speak to the cultural reckoning we're all going through" and will continue to go through. He said it is the show's responsibility to also "say something" about the current unrest in regard to racial injustice.

Modrovich added that "Lucifer" Season 6 will look at the Black Lives Matter movement through the eyes of the characters "from an emotional place and not a preachy place."

She explained that they really want "to really look at the situation socially, emotionally and have it resonate on a deeper level than just words or rhetoric."

"We have a lot of voices in the room. We're a pretty diverse room, so it's taken a lot longer than most episodes to break because we have talked about everything. There have been many tears shed," Modrovich continued and shared that everybody on the show is very passionate about it so they will "probably fine-tune it forever and be working on it" until it is time to shoot.

Henderson revealed that among the "Lucifer" Season 6 cast, they talked mostly with D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel) about the Black Lives Matter episode. Everyone has also been pitching in stories to make it right.