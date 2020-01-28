Filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 is coming to an end and fans are getting sad just thinking about it. Even Chris Rafferty, one of the show's writers, is trying not to get too emotional about it.

Rafferty took to Twitter to share a photo of himself while writing his final script for "Lucifer" Season 5. He shared that he is "more than halfway" through the script, and that he is "trying not to get too emotional" about the show's ending.

More than halfway through writing my final #Lucifer script... trying to not get TOO emotional... #sentimentalityisabouttohitHARD pic.twitter.com/Gxg5SEAuKm January 27, 2020

Fans of the Netflix show chimed in and expressed their sadness at having to say goodbye to the show after five seasons. Netflix has cancelled the series although Lucifans remain hopeful for a renewal.

"It's so bittersweet for everyone and I'm sure you are all on an emotional roller coaster at the moment. Good luck on the script we just wish it didn't have a final destination," one fan wrote, along with a breaking heart emoji.

"Thank you for your commitment. Everything you have given us in Lucifer has been top-notch. I'm just not ready to let go," another wrote.

Good luck with that. I know I couldn't, because I start crying whenever I think about #LuciferSeason5 being the final season ðŸ˜­ I'll miss you all sooooo much ðŸ˜­ðŸ’”ðŸ˜ˆðŸ’”ðŸ˜­ #Lucifer January 27, 2020

ðŸ™ˆðŸ™ˆðŸ™ˆ Not ready to let go!ðŸ’”ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­

Nonetheless, you all have given us this beautiful, amazing story of #Lucifer and for it, I will be forever grateful!!!â¤ï¸#LuciferSeason5 will be epic, Iâ€™m sure!â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ˆðŸ”¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥

Now Iâ€™m gonna go crying!ðŸ˜­ðŸ™ˆðŸ™ˆ — Adriana ðŸ’šðŸ€ðŸ’šðŸ˜ˆâ„ï¸ðŸ˜ˆ (@Adriana53871022) January 27, 2020

Despite the emotional moment, Rafferty took time to answer fans' questions about "Lucifer" Season 5. He revealed that there are only two months left of filming for the final season. He also commented on a fan's post about a possible Season 6. He assured viewers that they will be in for a treat when they see Season 5.

"All valid feelings! But please take this time (you'll have plenty of it) to accept that Season 5 is the big finish," Rafferty wrote to the fan who admitted to feeling both glad and sad at the reality of "Lucifer" ending.

Rachel Harris, who plays Dr. Linda Martin, chimed in and added that she is also not ready for the show to end. Rafferty then warned her not to make him cry again.

Rafferty, a writer and producer for the Netflix series, reminded Lucifans that they have plenty of time to prepare themselves for the show's end. After all, there are 16 episodes to watch out for in "Lucifer" Season 5, with the first eight coming out first. He also assured viewers that they are ending the show in a good way.