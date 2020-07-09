The promotional billboard for "Lucifer" Season 5 put up in Los Angeles this week, teases at what could be a "hell" of a ride when the show returns to Netflix on Aug. 21.

Fans spotted and shared photos on Twitter of the L.A. billboard put up for all commuters to see. Interestingly, the tagline hints at what could be a fiery season. "All Hell" reads the tagline, as opposed to "All Hail." The poster shows Tom Ellis' Lucifer Morningstar in all his devilish glory (angel wings, a blazing fire and all).

A Lucifan pointed out that the billboard could hint at a major plot point in "Lucifer" Season 5 about Hell coming to L.A. based on the tagline. In Season 4, the tagline said "It's all going to hell" and the season ended with Lucifer back on his throne in hell. Now, Season 5 has "All Hell" which, obviously, could pertain to the devil's life back in his realm.

Interestingly, the promotional posters for "Lucifer" Season 5 on Netflix hints that "hell comes to L.A." One photo shows Lucifer looking over what appears to be the City of Angels engulfed in fire. The other poster shows buildings all ablaze.

SO THE S4 PROMO PHOTO SAYS "IT'S ALL GOING TO HELL" RIGHT. THEN THE BILLBOARD IT SAYS "ALL HELL" THEN THE PROMO PHOTOS SHOWS L.A. LIKE BEING DESTROYED AND LIKE HELL FORM. SO LIKE WHAT IF HELL COMES TO L.A. pic.twitter.com/hR8VqUPQZu — ð‹ð¢ð¯ | ðŸ–.ðŸðŸ.ðŸðŸŽ (@_bolivia_barnes) July 8, 2020

"This is a very good point!! Now I'm scared," one fan commented and another wrote, "Pretty good reason to Lucifer coming back."

"Lucifer" Season 5 opens with a time gap. It has been months since Lucifer returned to hell and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) is still nursing her broken heart from when he left. The devil eventually returns to earth for reasons still unknown. Although, it could have something to do with Amenadiel's visit.

D.B. Woodside, who plays Amenadiel, revealed that his character pays Lucifer a visit in hell in the upcoming season. He did not say why exactly, but hinted that it is serious enough to warrant a reunion between the brothers in the place that Amenadiel hates the most.

"He definitely goes to Hell. There's something going on, on Earth that Amenadiel is not able to handle by himself," Woodside said adding, "knowing that's the last place our warrior angel would want to be, the stakes must be extremely high."

"There has to be something very, very bad happening on Earth for Amenadiel to go down to Hell. There has to be an extremely strong, perhaps an otherworldly reason for him to visit Hell," he teased.

This "otherworldly reason" could have something to do with a threat to the life of Amenadiel's son Charlie or to Lucifer's first love, Chloe. The posters for "Lucifer" Season 5 hint at what could be another demon attack in L.A. as what happened in Season 4.