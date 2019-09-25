A new "Lucifer" Season 5 BTS photo might just tide fans over during the long wait for the series' return on Netflix. Likewise, news of Matthew Bohrer joining the cast has perked up fans' interest in his role.

Bohrer joins the cast as Donovan Glover. He is the first new addition to the final season of "Lucifer." Details about who Glover is and about his purpose in the Season 5 storyline are under wraps. But, fans think that he may be a new love interest for Chloe Decker (Lauren German) because the actor bears a resemblance to Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character. He certainly makes for tough competition for hell's ruler.

Meanwhile, another fan says he could be Ella's boyfriend.

"Boyfriend for Ella? Could explain the sexy hair," one fan tweeted, while another wrote, "He looks fastly at Lucifer maybe Chloé Will think about the similance [sic]."

Love interest or not, viewers are thrilled with this new bit of information for "Lucifer" Season 5.

Well, welcome to the Lucifamily, Mr Bohrer! ðŸ™‚ — Camille BOURG (LitaElera) - Subscribed for Lucifer (@bourg_camille) September 23, 2019

Bohrer is a San Diego native who graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in English and Drama. He has had extensive experience with supporting roles on television. He has appeared in "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Modern Family," "Grown-ish," "Masters of Sex," and "House of Lies." Bohrer is most famous for his recurring role as Henry Sullivan in "General Hospital."

In related news, showrunner Ildy Modrovich is back at teasing fans with "Lucifer" Season 5 BTS photos. This time, she shared a picture of Ellis in character looking somber as ever.

"BTS #Lucifer #LuciferSeason5 @officialtomellis with some groovy red rods," Modrovich captioned the photo on Instagram.

Most of the comments include the fire emoji, which could mean this scene is taken with Lucifer back in hell. Another fan pointed out the photo's importance to "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 1, which is called "Really Sad Devil Guy."

"Aww he really is a really sad devil guy. Me thinks a certain detective really needs to come give him a big hug," one fan wrote, and another added, "Thank you for sharing but he looks so sad."

Ahead of Ellis' photo, Modrovich also posted a beautiful picture of Chloe's face illuminated by lighting.

It is anyone's guess what these two "Lucifer" Season 5 BTS photos hint at and what Bohrer's addition could mean for the plot. Regardless, they are enough to excite fans for the return of the show to Netflix.