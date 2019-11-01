Cast members, writers, and creators of the Netflix series played dress up for Halloween during a table read for "Lucifer" Season 5. Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich shared a photo of the team taking a break from work to have some fun.

Modrovich and writer Chris Rafferty shared the same picture of the gang dressed up in their individual costumes. Modrovich channeled her inner rocker chic with a red wig, red bandana, and bomber jacket. Fellow show creator Joe Henderson is all green as he grinned behind a man dressed as a Ghostbuster.

In the picture, Lauren German (Chloe Decker) has on a hoodie with matching shades. The rest of the cast members are not in their Halloween costumes for this photo. Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar) is dressed as his character in the series, same with Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) and D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel). Rachel Harris (Dr. Linda) simply wore a baseball cap.

However, German was seen dressed in another Halloween costume in a separate picture she posted on her social media pages. In it, she looked adorable dressed as a ripe strawberry.

The Halloween photo-op comes after Ellis revealed that Netflix has decided to split "Lucifer" Season 5 into two halves. The last season has been given 16 episodes. The first eight will come first, then there will be a break before the remaining half arrives. This means fans will have a long wait before seeing the entire run of the season on the streaming giant

Speaking of episodes, the writers have graciously revealed the titles for episodes 1 to 6: "Really Sad Devil Guy," "Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!, "iDiablo!," "It Never Ends Well For The Chicken," "Detective Amenadiel," and "Bluballz," in that order.

The series will feature a 40s-themed musical in episode 4. Ellis said that it will travel down memory lane where fans will see the actors portray different characters (except for Maze, Amenadiel and Lucifer).

ET previously shared an exclusive look at "Lucifer" Season 5 episode 4 that shows Ellis looking dapper as he sits at the piano with Lesley Ann-Brandt (Maze), who appears elegant herself. Given that this episode is a flashback story, filming has been changed accordingly to black-and-white.