Tom Ellis, Lesley Ann-Brandt and D.B. Woodside each reshared a tweet in response to Netflix's decision to cancel filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellis, who plays the titular character, has been quiet on social media following the cancellation. He did not share his personal thoughts about Netflix's decision nor talk about the deadly disease. Instead, he retweeted a post from former U.S. President Barack Obama about the importance of staying away from large groups and staying indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

If youâ€™re wondering whether itâ€™s an overreaction to cancel large gatherings and public events (and I love basketball), hereâ€™s a useful primer as to why these measures can slow the spread of the virus and save lives. We have to look out for each other. https://t.co/Ld7Uc8sPTQ March 12, 2020

As for Woodside, who plays the angel Amenadiel, he shared a heart-rending story about an elderly couple celebrating their anniversary amid the threat of COVID-19. The husband could not visit his wife in her Connecticut nursing home so he decided to greet her outside her window with a sign that says how much he has loved her for 67 years.

Woodside also reminded his fans to stay calm and not panic but instead help each other out during this challenging ordeal. He advised people not to hoard groceries because there are still others out there who need food.

"Hey, good people... breathe. We're going to get through this TOGETHER. Alright? There is no need to keep panicking & hoarding groceries. They are NOT shutting down. Food is NOT going to stop. Please remember that ALL OF US need to grocery shop. Breathe, pls. We got this Fam," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Lesley Ann-Brandt, who plays the demon Maze in "Lucifer" Season 5, retweeted an article by Julia Ioffe that condemned President Donald Trump's "rugged American individualism" approach of the COVID-19. She also sent her well-wishes to those who have been infected with the disease and reminded others to stay indoors as much as possible.

"Get well soon. Friends, strangers and especially young folks not taking this seriously. Your coffee run, could put others at risk. Your gym workout could put others at risk," she tweeted adding, "It doesn't discriminate. The ONLY way for folks and businesses to survive is to lower the curve."

"Lucifer" Season 5 co-creator Ildy Modrovich shared that she has been in home isolation for three days following the filming cancellation. She also sent her love and prayers to Italy for the country's recovery.

Iâ€™m with you! Havenâ€™t left my house in three days. Weâ€™ll get through it! â¤ï¸#everythingsgoingtobeokay https://t.co/egUtvcmxEJ — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 16, 2020

Modrovich also assured fans that Ellis, Lesly Ann-Brandt, Woodside and the rest of the cast members of "Lucifer" Season 5 will resume filming when it is safe. The series was down to filming Episode 16 when Netflix shut down production amid the COVID-19 threat.