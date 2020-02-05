The cast members of the hit Netflix series took to their respective social media pages recently to express how much the show and the people involved in it means to them.

Filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 is nearing its end and with this comes the heartbreaking goodbye, not just to the fans but among the cast and crew of the show as well. Lauren German, who plays Detective Chloe Decker, expressed her gratitude to her colleagues and called herself lucky to have worked with them in the past years. She especially mentioned co-star Tom Ellis, whom she will miss.

"This makes me nostalgic. We have a few episodes left to shoot of #lucifer and what a journey it's been. What a lovely cast/group of people and how lucky I've been to work with them all and @tomellis17 over these past years. You're a star/leading man/talent beyond/friend & gem," German tweeted, in response to a photo co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich shared of her and Ellis.

Kevin Alejandro, who plays Detective Daniel Espinoza, shared a behind-the-scenes photo that shows him and Ellis locked in an embrace. The black-and-white snap also shows Lesley Ann-Brandt, who reprises the role of the demon Maze in "Lucifer" Season 5.

Meanwhile, D.B. Woodside, who plays the angel Amenadiel, expressed his excitement for Lucifans to see "Lucifer" Season 5. He assured fans that it is the best season ever. The "24" star also shared his gratitude to the amazing writers who brought out the best in every episode.

"Best. Season. Ever!! Just finished another amazing table read. So lucky & blessed to have such amazing writers that always bring it but this season they have been IN THE ZONE all year long. ALL OF THEM! EVERY EPSIODE.[sic] So excited!" Woodside tweeted, alongside the hashtag #Season5coming. Co-showrunner Joe Henderson responded to his tweet with kiss emojis.

ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°â˜ºï¸ðŸ˜š — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) February 5, 2020

Ahead of the cast's tweets, Henderson teased that "Lucifer" Season 5 is going to end in style.

Today we started breaking the final episode of #Lucifer. Still plenty of work to do... but holy shit, we are going to end this show in style. — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) January 30, 2020

Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for "Lucifer" Season 5. It is expected to come out in Spring 2020 with the first half (eight episodes), before taking a break and then releasing the remaining half.