Ildy Modrovich is giving fans something to ponder ahead of the release of "Lucifer" season 5 on Netflix, through a series of emojis that hint at an exciting Deckerstar moment.

Modrovich recently took some time to entertain a couple of fans' questions about the upcoming season on Twitter. She took a break from talking about the Black Lives Matter protests happening across the United States to express her excitement to reunite with her "Lucifer" family.

When one fan asked her to describe a Deckerstar scene in "Lucifer" Season 5 using emojis, she replied with a key, fistbump, and kiss emoji (in that order).

Naturally, Modrovich's tweet had fans analysing what the emojis could mean. One wrote, "Lucifer rescuing a kidnapped Chloe and like the big devil he is not without a great fight for his first love ofc and ending in a very passionate kiss between them."

Other Lucifans chimed in with their guesses that this scene in "Lucifer" season 5 could involve a fight between Lucifer and some bad guys. The fight would end with him and Chloe in a kiss.

"So she finds a key to hell and goes there, some demons attack her so lucifer fights them down and then they kiss," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, others have some rather steamy suggestions concerning the elevator to Lux's penthouse. The key could refer to Lucifer finally putting a lock on the elevator so he and Chloe can finally have some time to themselves without interruption.

"The elevator to the penthouse is locked, all out, time for love," one fan wrote with a winking emoji.

"Lucifer finally put a lock on his elevator,hell yeah!" another commented.

On a serious note, first thing in mind is Chloe is the key to Luciferâ€™s resistance/doubts/acceptance towards his redemption and then, endgame.



Iâ€™d only accept this (though Iâ€™m ok with the key to the penthouse too ðŸ™ˆ) pic.twitter.com/2dlWvcIkC8 — Anne ðŸ˜ðŸƒðŸŒ (@LaurensMuffinia) June 9, 2020

Whatever the emojis mean, fans are definitely getting antsy to see "Lucifer" season 5 air on Netflix. There is no release date yet and Modrovich has since teased the announcement will arrive soon.

However, it may be some time before the show returns given with what is going on. Like with everyone else, Modrovich is also looking forward to reuniting with her "Lucifer" family.

Netflix has yet to give a go signal to resume filming. "Lucifer" season 5 still has to shoot the season finale, Episode 16.