Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich gives fans the assurance that "Lucifer" Season 5 will be worth the wait because there will be more Deckerstar moments to feast on.

The creator and writer gave the assurance in a couple of recent tweets. She responded to fans' questions about the fifth and final season. One asked for any spoilers or details about a Deckerstar moment and she merely replied, "Just that there will be many."

Meanwhile, another fan asked if there will be a "newfound favourite Deckerstar scene" in Season 5 and Modrovich responded with certainty that viewers will agree that it would be a new favourite.

Modrovich's tweets are something that fans are looking forward to given how "Lucifer" Season 4 ended. To recap, the finale saw Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) return to hell in order to prevent another demon attack from happening on earth. He thought that by going back to his domain, he would be protecting Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and the rest of humanity.

He left the detective hanging after she confessed that she loves him (everything about him including his devil face). He returned to hell after he told Chloe that she has always been his first love. The Season 4 finale left fans wondering if Lucifer will ever return to earth and be with Chloe.

However, when the show returns to earth three months would have already passed. German said that in Lucifer's absence, Chloe tries her best to hide her heartbreak. She resorts to drinking and partying with Maze and tries to immerse herself in work.

It is unclear when Lucifer returns to earth. But Modrovich's tweet comes after a couple of photos from Deckerstar's moments from "Lucifer" Season 5 emerged online. One shows the devil and Chloe holding hands. Another photo shows them on the beach with the detective blindfolded as Lucifer stood behind her.

German confirmed that it does not take long to see Lucifer back on earth in "Lucifer" Season 5. Ellis likewise said that fans will know in the first episode what the Devil's real intentions and plans are. He also assured that the final season will give Deckerstar a happy ending.