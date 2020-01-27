Detective Dan Espinoza may find himself undressed again if fans can take the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 12 literally. The episode is called "Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid" from a story by Mike Costa and directed by Greg Beeman. Costa has written for the show before, including "Pops" in Season 1 and "Expire Erect" in Season 4. Meanwhile, this is Beeman's fifth time to direct an episode in the series.

The writers took to Twitter to reveal the full title of the episode after giving Lucifans a clue of what it could be. They shared a picture of the script for the episode and its title had fans thinking dirty thoughts about Detective Dan.

"Maybe it has something to do with maze again? She stripped him once already," one fan wrote, while another commented, "I don't care but I do hope the naked bit comes true."

ðŸ˜³ what are you doing to us, @MikeCosta ?!? Why is he NAKED? And Afraid? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/psRhnZCkdp — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, other Lucifans shared that Episode 12 has something to do with Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) finally learning the truth about Lucifer's identity. The title is said to be something that the Devil would say when Dan finds out.

"Did he find out about Lucifer? did Lucifer do a prank on him? is that why he is naked and afraid?" one fan tweeted. Another commented, "Does Dan finally find out the truth about Lucifer/God??? Is that why he's naked and afraid????"

OMD!!! I hope he found out about Lucifer in the most embarrassing way.ðŸ™ˆ ðŸ˜… January 24, 2020

Viewers may remember that Detective Dan has appeared naked in the show before. Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) once tricked him into getting naked and he stripped off his clothes in the storage room of a restaurant.

"Lucifer" Season 5 has been given 16 episodes to work with. While fans are excited to learn what Episode 12 could be about, some also feel sad just thinking about the end of the show. There will be four more episodes left until "Lucifer" finally bids goodbye. However, Lucifans are still keeping their fingers crossed that Netflix will renew the show for another season.

Netflix has yet to reveal the premiere date of "Lucifer" Season 5. The show has been divided into two with the first eight episodes are believed to be scheduled to come out in 2020.