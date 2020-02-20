Fans have a reason to celebrate in the upcoming "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 15, based on clues shared by the writers.

The writers took to Twitter to share the title clues for Episode 15, which fans immediately pounced on. They guessed that the episode will be called "Is This Really How It's Going To End?!" Jason Ning, who wrote the episode, expressed his surprise at how Lucifans were able to guess the title right away.

"Well that was f****** quick," he tweeted.

However, a few eagle-eyed fans were also quick to point out the celebratory emoji included in the writers' tweet. Some wondered if there is a reason to celebrate or to be sad about in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 15.

"THIS TITLE AND THIS EMOJI I-YALL ARE HAVING A LOT OF FUN SEEING US FREAKING OUT HUH?" one fan wrote. Another commented, "I didn't even make it to the title clue....what's that emoji suppose to mean? What are we celebrating?"

This one was easy. But made me very sad. Is this really how itâ€™s going to end? ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ #SaveLuciferAgain #KeepLucifer February 20, 2020

A few Lucifans commented on how Episodes 14 and 15 are both hinting at sad stories with their respective titles, with the former called "Nothing Lasts Forever." There is no knowing what the titles could mean but as usual, they are expected to be part of the dialogue.

However, fans believe that "Lucifer" Season 5 is ending on a good note following reports that Netflix has plans to renew the series. The streaming giant is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. TV for Season 6. If this happens, then there is certainly a reason for fans to celebrate.

"Is this really how it's going to end. Ok these last two titles sound really sad. :( please don't leave us crying like at the end of season 4. Also hoping for news soon on season 5 and if season 6 is a thing," another Lucifan wrote.

The writers have yet to officially reveal the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 15. Until then, fans can keep their fingers crossed that it is a happy story and not a sad one. In the meantime, they can binge-watch the first four seasons on Netflix while they wait for the instalment to arrive with the first eight episodes.