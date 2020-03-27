Lesley-Ann Brandt has revealed what happens in "Lucifer" Season 5, Episode 4 including a betrayal, some sexy dancing, and a duet with the devil himself.

Brandt, who plays the role of the demon Mazikeen, talked briefly about some of the exciting scenes in the 4th episode titled "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken." This noir episode will feature some dancing and singing, and Brandt will showcase her singing prowess again as she did in Season 4.

"And I sing with Tom in the noir episode. I do a duet. So I got to really flex and do things with her, with Mazikeen, that I haven't done before...I'm so excited for everyone to see it," Brandt told ET Online, adding that the episode is "really Mazikeen's story."

The actress teased about an "ultimate betrayal" that Maze had to deal with in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4. She carries the wounds of this betrayal until the present day.

"She is confronted with having to deal with something that is the ultimate betrayal. I can't go into too much detail. It's really challenging for her and she will carry that throughout the season, almost toward the end," Brandt shared. "That hurt, even though it's present day, is tied into the noir episode." she added.

"Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4 is a blast from the past, where the characters do not appear as they are now except for Maze, Lucifer, and Amenadiel. Viewers will see Lauren German (Chloe Decker), Rachel Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), and Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) play different characters. German plays a character named Jack.

Brandt will still play Maze and Tom Ellis is still Lucifer Morningstar. In this episode, Lucifans will understand why Maze is loyal to the devil and see how their friendship developed. It will reveal the events that led to how Lucifer and Maze are the way they are in the present. The actress shared that the episode will unravel "the genesis of Maze and why she is the way she is."

The betrayal that Brandt talked about in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4 probably has something to do with Lucifer. After all, they started out as friends but in the present, they are neither friends or enemies.