Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) pays a visit to Los Angeles in the 1940s, and dives into his first case involving Mazikeen's past in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4.

Entertainment Weekly released exclusive photos from the episode titled "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken" which involves a blast-to-the-past retelling of Maze and Lucifer's history together. Here, the devil shares a little of his background story with Trixie (Scarlett Estevez). He injects her mother, Chloe Decker (Lauren German), as one of the characters in his story, as a nod to the "Princess Bride."

In episode 4, the characters that Lucifans have grown to know and love play a different role. Chloe plays a man, CSI Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) has a moustache, and Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) plays a character who is "just extra douchey" according to co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich.

"Ella in a moustache is awesome. Everybody, in like two days, had to come up with a completely new character, and everyone is so funny," Modrovich told the publication.

"The fun of it is you get Lauren German playing a guy who happens to look like Lauren German. It's just amazing to watch because it's such a tricky line to walk so that you don't go parody, but also so you understand the conceit, and Lauren just nails it. It's so cool and so deceptively hard, and I think people are going to love it," co-creator Joe Henderson chimed in.

"This was a big one because it ended up giving us such an opportunity to explore Lucifer in an early version of himself," Henderson exclaimed. "Also, the big fun of the 'Princess Bride' device is, as he's telling the story, he's basically putting the characters we know and love into it. He's replacing a hard-boiled detective with Chloe Decker, another character with Dan Espinoza. The fun of it is, who Lucifer chooses to be who and what that says about how he sees them. [It's] also super fun getting to see actors play wildly different roles than we're accustomed to seeing them," he added.

"Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4 revolves around the devil's "first case" involving Maze's past. In this episode, Lucifer is not a detective yet, but he gets embroiled in the demoness' story and eventually partners up with Chloe's character, as seen in the photos.

"There is a case, there is a mystery to solve, but it's just more filtering our [show's] language through noir," Henderson said.

Modrovich teased that fans will love Lesley-Ann Brandt's acting in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4, and her performance in a couple of musical numbers. She said Brandt "is going to break your heart for sure."