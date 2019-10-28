Maze has always been loyal to Lucifer and she always does as he orders, not just because she is a demon and he is Hell's ruler. Apparently, it is also because they share a history, one which "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4 will reveal in a flashback story, according to Lesley Ann-Brandt

In an exclusive interview, Brandt shared that in Episode 4, titled "It Never Ends Well For The Chicken," fans will see a different Maze. They will see "the genesis of Maze and why she is the way she is."

In this episode, viewers will come to realise what happened in the years that Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Maze got to spend time together on Earth and how they became the way they are now. As Brandt said, the story will show the "full-circle moment" for Maze and Lucifer. It will answer questions about the beginning of their friendship, which the past seasons never revealed.

"The storyline is really the genesis of the Maze that fans have come to know and love, but we track it back to its origin point and how the relationship between Maze and Lucifer was really forged and why she would help, you know?" Brandt told ET.

"Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4 will take a trip down memory lane (to the 1940s). Filmed in black and white, the story is set in a different universe where the language is different and the points of view, according to Brandt, are also different.

In this episode, fans will see Brandt play a "new" character, one that sings a duet with Lucifer (something that the bounty hunter Maze will never do in the present time).

"There's just a really sweet connection -- we just filmed it the other day -- between the two characters that I don't think we've really shown in the five years we've been doing the show. So yeah, I think [fans] will be really excited about that little duet," the 37-year old teased.

ET shared an exclusive photo of Ellis and Brandt in their period era costumes, the latter in a corseted evening gown, singing at the piano. The actress will reportedly cover a '40s-era number which hints that she may be playing a cabaret singer in "Lucifer" Season 5, Episode 4.