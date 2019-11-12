Fans are anticipating Chloe and Lucifer's reunion in "Lucifer" Season 5. Some are hoping that this happens in Episode 7 because of the title, "Our Mojo."

As per usual, the writers for the Netflix series revealed the title for the 7th episode on Twitter with a photo of the script. "Our Mojo" had fans thinking of a Deckerstar-centered episode because of its meaning in the dictionary. It means a magic charm or spell.

What? ðŸ¤” How did-- why did? What is going on with the mojo? ðŸ˜ˆ We need answers @julia_fontana !! ðŸ™ðŸ¥º #LuciferNetflix #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/5gIRfwjQf1 — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) November 8, 2019

"Okay definitely a Deckerstar episode at least I hope so sounds like something that Lucifer would say when they get back together we got our mojo working I'm just hoping that it's working in the bed and not on a case but we'll see," one fan wrote. Another said that the title can only be about Deckerstar because it references to a past episode when Chloe helped Lucifer with his mojo.

In "Lucifer" Season 4 Episode 9 titled "Save Lucifer," the devil lost his mojo after he experienced self-loathing. He slowly started to turn, physically, into the devil that he is. Chloe (Lauren German) helped him regain his mojo by helping him realise how to love and accept himself.

Coincidentally, "Save Lucifer" was the penultimate episode for Season 4, and "Our Mojo" is too, for the first half of "Lucifer" Season 5. Netflix has split the 16-episode season into two halves so the first eight episodes are expected to arrive in 2020. Fans might have another long wait to see the remaining half.

"Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 7 is written by Julia Fontana and directed by Jonathan Hope. Fontana has written a number of episodes for the show including Season 3 Episode 16, "Infernal Guinea Pigs," wherein Chloe put her life on the line in order to diffuse a bomb and save an innocent victim. In that episode, Lucifer promised to always keep Chloe safe because he cannot see her die.

Fontana seems to have a penchant for explosives in her stories. She also directed Season 2 Episode 10, "Quid Pro Ho" in which Chloe nearly died from a car explosion that Charlotte/Mum is responsible for. Amenadiel stopped her from pushing the detonator when he warned her that Lucifer (Tom Ellis) would hate her for all eternity if she ever kills Chloe. This brings us to wonder what kind of explosion fans will see in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 7.