"Lucifer" Season 5 may see Eve and Maze rekindling their romance, if the set photo Inbar Lavi shared on social media is anything to go by.

Lavi, who reprises her role as the first woman Eve in the upcoming season, shared a photo of her and Lesley Ann-Brandt on the set of the Netflix series. The picture showed them seated on filming chairs while they share a kiss.

"For the lovers," Lavi captioned the Instagram picture. Brandt, who reprises the demon character Maze in "Lucifer" Season 5, commented on the photo with three blowing heart emojis. Meanwhile, fans cheered on the photo with heart and flame emojis, and others wrote "I love you."

Lavi could have shared the photo just to wish everyone a happy Valentine's Day. It may not have anything to do with Maze and Eve's future together in "Lucifer" Season 5.

However, she tagged @LuciferNetflix and Eden Shohat in her post. Shohat took to his own Instagram to share a few more photos of Lavi from the set of "Lucifer" Season 5.

Aside from her kiss with Brandt, the photo teased what fans can expect from Eve in the upcoming season. Lavi's outfit suggests that she will join Maze in her bounty hunting ventures in Season 5. Just like Maze, she looks dressed to kill in a tight all-black ensemble

Lucifans may remember Eve from Season 4 as the alluring woman who wore sexy flowy dresses. Maybe the first woman has gone rogue in "Lucifer" Season 5. No one really knows what happened to her after she left Maze to find her own path. She may have gone somewhere to make up for the mistake she made by calling the demon guards of hell to earth.

Co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich announced Lavi's return as Eve in "Lucifer" Season 5 earlier this month. They teased that Eve's return could mean trouble for the gang. They also talked about a reunion between her and Maze, which they subtly teased will not go smoothly. After all, she broke the demon's heart.