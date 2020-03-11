Lucifans believe that the Archangel Michael will appear in "Lucifer" Season 5 based on one major clue from Season 3, and from a photo actor Joel Rush shared online.

Fans spotted what could be a tease at Michael's debut from a Season 3 scene which showed a filing cabinet filled with names of celestials on earth. Those on the files include Lucifer, Maze, Amenadiel, and Charlotte Richards, who became possessed with the spirit of mum.

A fifth name, Gaudium, stood out because fans have yet to see the character appear in the series. The name Gaudium is in the "Lucifer" graphic novels and described as a fallen cherub with a mischievous nature. He was the devil's loyal servant who helped him in his quests.

However, Gaudium is closely related to the Archangel Michael, Lucifer's twin brother and sworn enemy. Fans believe that not only will the cherub appear in "Lucifer" Season 5, but so will Michael.

Interestingly, "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9 teases at a family gathering, which could see the other celestials on earth reunite. The addition of Dennis Haysbert as God further fuels fans' speculations that the season will introduce more celestial beings.

Likewise, actor Joel Rush confirmed his appearance in the series for a still-unannounced role through a photo he shared on Instagram. The picture shows him with Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character. Both actors are dressed in character, with Ellis in his usual suit and tie ensemble, and Rush in a now-familiar costume.

Rush's outfit bears an uncanny resemblance to the angel brothers Amenadiel and Uriel's outfits. They both wore armbands and a robe. Perhaps the actor plays an angel in "Lucifer" Season 5, and fans believe he plays the role of Michael.

"Are you playing the archangel Michael?" one fan asked and another commented, "Maybe Michael?"

"Gabriel is a musician so I'm going with the Slayer Michael," another fan chimed in.

The emojis Rush added in the photo further hints at his role as an angel in "Lucifer" Season 5. The emojis seem to say "angel cheers with the devil."

Then again, perhaps Rush plays a different angel in "Lucifer" Season 5, and not Michael. He could be the angel Gabriel or someone else altogether. Fans will just have to wait for the series to return to Netflix to find out.