The writers for the Netflix series revealed the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 16, which talks about a happy season-ender.

Most fans guessed it right that Episode 16 is called "A Chance for a Happy Ending." The writers tweeted a photo of the script to confirm the speculations.

Karen Gaviola will direct the episode from a story penned by co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. Fans are excited to see the show return to Netflix because they can count on it ending on a happy note.

"SO EXCITED!!! Give our beloved characters the happy ending they deserve, and hopefully Deckerstar are together & inseparable forever," one fan commented and another wrote, "If this is really the end, I need you to know that you are the only people I still trust to give me a good (happy) ending and that I depend on it to keep my heart beating inside my chest. so yeah."

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the happy ending will fall on Deckerstar. After all, Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, already confirmed in a past interview that Lucifer and Chloe Decker will have a happy ending to their story.

A chance at a happy ending -

Hopefully for Chloe & Lucifer togetherðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ˜ˆâ¤ pic.twitter.com/YCgNynkV5P March 12, 2020

There are also those who pointed out that the hat in the photo holds meaning to Lucifer's fate in Season 5, Episode 16. The letter "L" is now coloured yellow unlike in the past when it was red. One fan believes that this could signify Lucifer's redemption.

'"Golden halo'... he is redeemed maybe? Or maybe just because our show is so so good," the fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, others think that the title for "Lucifer" Season 5, Episode 16 hints at a renewal. A few of the fans asked the writers if the happy ending involves a Season 6.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for "Lucifer" Season 5. So it may be a while before viewers find out if the show will get a Season 6. Filming kicked off in September 2019, so the show will likely return sometime this year. Season 5 has 16 episodes that will come in two halves. Eight episodes will come out first, then there will be a midseason break before the remaining episodes arrive.