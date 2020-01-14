Expect to see some singing and dancing all throughout "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 10, as series co-creator Ildy Modrovich confirms it will be an all-musical episode.

The 10th episode of the fifth and final season will feature multiple musical numbers from our beloved cast members. Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer Morningstar, is no stranger to belting out a few notes having done so in the past seasons. Fans have seen him not only singing and dancing, but he had been playing the piano in previous episodes as well.

Likewise, Aimee Garcia, who plays CIA Ella Lopez, showed her dancing prowess in the Season 4 finale. It would be interesting to see the other major cast members showing their singing and dancing skills in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 10. Fans have yet to see the comical side of D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel) and Kevin Alejandro (Detective Dan Espinoza), whose characters have been the brooding type since Season 1.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Modrovich and co-showrunner Joe Henderson have always wanted to do a musical episode. But they waited until they had a good story. They finally have it and Lucifans will see it in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 10, which is titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam."

"We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they're singing and dancing, and not just, 'Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance. It's been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it's super fun," Modrovich told EW.

She added that the episode is "going to be amazing" and it is one of the "bucket list thing" she wanted to do for the show. She refused to spill details on the story though, to avoid spoilers.

Modrovich wrote the story for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 10. She gave clues for the title on Twitter in December but never revealed the full title.

Ahead of the musical "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 10, fans will see Ellis and Lesley Ann-Brandt (Maze) perform a song together in Episode 4. There will be a couple of song performances in the episode which will be a 1940s flashback to when the Devil and the demon first came to earth. It will explain why Maze is so dedicated to Lucifer.