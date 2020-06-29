"Lucifer" Season 5 invites Rob Benedict for a guest appearance but not as God, his role in "Supernatural," but as a French mercenary who meets Chloe and Lucifer.

According to TV Line, Benedict will appear in the upcoming season as Vincent Le Mec, a "hardened French Mercenary" who ends up in Los Angeles because of his profession. His "violent work" also brings him "into the crosshairs of Lucifer Morningstar, Chloe Decker, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The actor filmed his scenes before Netflix stopped production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The publication released an exclusive photo taken from the set that shows Benedict with co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich and Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character. Benedict shared the same photo on his Instagram, where he revealed that he "had so much fun working" on the show.

Benedict guest stars on "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 15, titled "Is This Really How It's Going to End?" Jason Ning, whose credits include "90210," "Perception" and "Burn Notice," wrote the story.

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Modrovich directed the episode which is part of "Lucifer" Season 5B. The 16-episode season will arrive in two equal parts with the first eight episodes coming on Aug. 21.

Yup! You guessed it ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ #Lucifer 515 is having a special guest director that some of you may recognize ðŸ˜ˆ pic.twitter.com/GmVoF90Cim — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) February 27, 2020

Benedict, who plays God a.k.a. Chuck Shurley in "Supernaturals," visited the set a few months back. He hinted at his appearance in "Lucifer" Season 5 in a photo he shared on social media.

The box of tissues pictured alongside the script is a tease that "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 15 is going to be heartbreaking. The appearance of Benedict as a mercenary fuels fans' theory that it is going to be a tearjerker of an episode and that someone dies.

Lucifans believe someone important, like Chloe (Lauren German) will die. It could then explain why Lucifer and Chloe look like they are in heaven in the photo co-creator Joe Henderson tweeted. He responded to a fan who asked for the last normal picture he has on his phone and it shows Deckerstar surrounded by beautiful scenery, which fans thought to be the show's interpretation of heaven.

My #lastnormalphoto is from set on #Lucifer. We shut down production soon after, but God what a gorgeous day (and @LaurenGerman & @tomellis17 ainâ€™t so bad either) https://t.co/b0PoUcQh4e pic.twitter.com/3Ba8MLRBCi — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) May 16, 2020

Aside from "Lucifer" Season 5 and "Supernatural," Benedict's credits also include "Masters of Sex," "Felicity," and "Birds of Prey."