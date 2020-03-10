One of the cast members of "Lucifer" Season 5 seemingly confirmed that Netflix has renewed the show for Season 6 during an exchange with fans on social media.

An Instagram user who goes by the name of @thecaribbeangyal shared a photo of herself dressed in a police uniform. She revealed that she is a fan of the show and is now part of the series possibly as an extra.

"Went from watching the show to being on the show," she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #luciferseason5 #detective and tagged @lucifernetflix.

Interestingly, filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 takes place in the Warner Bros. Studios, where the user's photo was also taken. She added the location tag Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California.

Outside of the congratulatory messages she received, the member also answered a fellow fan's question about the renewal of "Lucifer" Season 5. When asked when is the next season coming, thecaribbeangyal said that it is coming soon.

"Soon we wrapping the season 5 in two weeks," she replied. Other Lucifans grabbed a screenshot of the Instagram exchange and posted it on Twitter.

there is a new detective on #LuciferSeason5



Also she says they are wrapping s5 in two weeks AND there is another season coming.

Netizens took the actress' response two ways: either she talked about "Lucifer"Season 5 coming out soon or referred to Season 6. A quick read gave the impression that she referred to the upcoming season.

"I saw her post but it's confusing to know which season she's referring to. She could be referring to Season 5," one fan wrote and another chimed in and said, "Yeah, when I read it I initially took it as her referring to S5."

It is unlikely that thecaribbeangyal talked about Season 6 as Netflix has yet to announce a renewal. Likewise, the streaming giant has yet to reveal the premiere date for "Lucifer" Season 5.

Then again, it would be interesting to find out soon if Netflix has renewed the series for another run. After all, Tom Ellis already inked a new deal with Netflix and Warner Bros. TV to reprise his role as Lucifer Morningstar after "Lucifer" Season 5. Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson also signed an agreement to continue with Season 6. The rest of the cast are also on board given their existing contract already includes an extra season.