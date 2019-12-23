Kevin Alejandro says "Lucifer" Season 5 will give fans the ending they want to see. He hints that the final season of the Netflix show will satisfy fans.

Alejandro, who plays Detective Dan Espinoza, said that the final season "will be the ending we've all fought to see" (possibly in reference to fans' petition for Netflix to renew the show for Season 5). The actor kept mum on specific details but assured Lucifans that they will enjoy how the series ends.

"It's been an incredible journey, so sit back, relax, and let yourself get lost in our final journey through Los Angeles with everyone's favorite devil," Alejandro told Digital Spy.

The Alejandro Films founder added that he believes Netflix's decision to split "Lucifer" Season 5 in two halves is good for the show. He added that it was a good decision to have short episodes for Season 4 since it helped build the characters' storytelling arc. It allowed the show to tell their story in an intriguing and mysterious manner.

"I feel the way our show is unfolding is exactly what we needed. We now have the opportunity to get straight to the point. Each character in our show is riddled with complexities, so [season 4's] ten-episode order allowed all of us to immediately navigate our way through whatever arcs and obstacles each of us had to face," Alejandro explained, adding that the same process applies for the 16-episode "Lucifer" Season 5 being split into halves.

The 43-year-old "Southland" actor also expressed his excitement for fans to see how the characters' story unfolds in "Lucifer" Season 5. He wants to see how they react to the end of it all especially since the show gives the audience the "opportunity to really know our characters and be part of each individual's journey." The audience has shared in the emotional journey with every challenge and circumstance that the characters have experienced.

Alejandro not only reprises his role in "Lucifer" Season 5 but he also directs an episode for the final season. He directs the midseason finale, Episode 8 titled "Spoiler Alert" from a story by long-time "Lucifer" writer Chris Rafferty. Fans believe the episode is heartbreaking and involves Dr. Linda.