The writers are back at it again with their usual teasers of episode titles and storylines. This time, they have fans worried about a possible character exit or goodbye happening in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 8.

Writers for the Netflix series took to Twitter to give fans 12 letters to guess and complete the Episode 8 title. They also revealed that their tweet contains a subtle clue to what the midseason finale could be about.

508 TITLE CLUE: The writer of the midseason finale thinks you all are too smart ðŸ¤“, and is cautious about giving away too much, so this time you only get ONE letter:



**O**** *****



PS. There is another subtle clue hidden in this tweet... ðŸ˜ˆ#Lucifer #LuciferSeason5 — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) November 16, 2019

Fans quickly noticed that the emoji with the eyeglasses could pertain to Dr. Linda since she is the only one in the show who wears glasses. As for the title, many pitched several possibilities including "Another Devil," "Problem Child," "Droolin Devil," "Another Lover," and so on.

There were also a few who wondered if the midseason finale could feature a goodbye scene. A few fans suggested the first word in the "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 8 title is "Goodbye" and the second is either "Chloe" or "Linda."

... Because the first half season is just a Lucifer's visit to Earth on Amenadiel's request to help in a specific problem. After this is done, Lucifer's going back. — skinnyraf (@skinnyraf) November 16, 2019

One Lucifan suggested that the episode could be about Linda. If this is true, then it would explain why Amenadiel visits Lucifer in Hell. Actor D.B. Woodside hinted that the angel's visit may have something to do with something urgent happening on Earth that needs his brother's help. He teased it could be about Charlie, his son with Linda.

However, the past seasons of "Lucifer" cemented the fact that the devil is not a fan of kids or children (except for Chloe's daughter Trixie whom he has grown to like). So it would be unlikely for Lucifer to just up and leave Hell to help Charlie. If it is Dr. Linda who is in trouble, then he would not hesitate to help.

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Dr. Linda share a history together. She knows all about his secrets and his problems because she has been Lucifer's confidante and listening ear since Season 1. He would definitely go out of his way to go to Earth and help her if she is in trouble.

Meanwhile, another fan chimed in and guessed that the "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 8 title is about Chloe or Linda being in trouble. This would definitely require the devil to go back to the human world to "Protect Linda" or "Protect Chloe."