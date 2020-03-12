Joshua Coleman, the show's official photographer, shared a video that had fans giddy with excitement at the possibility of seeing the infamous prohibition tunnels under Lux in "Lucifer" Season 5.

Lucifans may remember a scene in Season 2 when Lucifer (Tom Ellis) talked about the history of his nightclub with Chloe Decker (Lauren German). He told the detective that there are prohibition tunnels under Lux and that the famous 1940s actress Rita Hayworth used to frequent the place. His historical knowledge about the club saved it from demolition.

Now, fans think that "Lucifer" Season 5 will finally feature the infamous prohibition era tunnels under Lux thanks to Coleman, who may have subtly teased this possibility. He shared a video on Instagram that shows him walking through an underground tunnel while wearing a protective face mask.

"Thinking of that video story that JoshStyle posted on IG tonight, of him in a mask walking through an underground tunnel, and now I'm wondering if we're going to see those prohibition tunnels underneath Lux that were hinted at in Season 2," one fan tweeted.

So both JoshStyle and Cornelius Porter were working underground all day.

"Looking for a something good to post. Haven't found it yet," Coleman added to his video, which ended with him stopping at a corridor encased in bright purple light.

"I was wondering where is he, and what is he up to? also what are they shooting underground with masks?" another fan asked.

Clearly, Coleman's tease had fans all excited for "Lucifer" Season 5 to come out on Netflix. The streaming giant has yet to announce a premiere date.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew have been busy as Season 5 nears its end of production. Lesley Ann-Brandt, who plays the demon Mazikeen, has been working on her fighting choreography as seen in her recent video.

Rehearsing and learning fight choreography. This was by far my most favorite fight to do last night. Season 5 is by far our best season.

Likewise, Aimee Garcia, who reprises CSI Ella Lopez, teased at a scene she shared with Dennis Haysbert as God in "Lucifer" Season 5. She shared a video of them wrapping up their scenes at the studios late at night.

Ella meeting â€œthe big guyâ€ has me almost crying ???



Ella meeting "the big guy" has me almost crying

"Lucifer" Season 5 may not be the end of the series, as there have been reports that Netflix and Warner Bros. TV have talked about a Season 6. Ellis and co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have reportedly inked a new deal for an extra season. Now fans will just have to wait for the official renewal announcement to come out.