Netflix has released a new photo from "Lucifer" Season 5 that shows Amenadiel in hell and for a very good reason, according to D.B. Woodside.

In the photo, Amenadiel is seen in what appears to be a creepy funhouse-type setting. From the look on his face, he is not thrilled to be there. This is understandable, because he was once forced to rule over hell when Lucifer abandoned his post to live among the humans on earth.

â€œLuciferâ€ Season 5: D.B. Woodsideâ€™s Amenadiel Looks Sharp (But Not Happy) Back in Hell [PREVIEW] pic.twitter.com/MGwzjwpoPt — ComicsTalks (@comicstalks) November 12, 2019

Hell is not exactly where Amenadiel wants to be unless there is something urgent and important that is needed to be done. According to Woodside, something is happening on earth that Amenadiel "is not able to handle by himself," so he heads down south to seek Lucifer's help, albeit reluctantly.

The actor teased that Amenadiel's visit to hell in "Lucifer" Season 5 may have something to do with his son Charlie. In Season 4, Linda and Amenadiel welcomed a son who is a part angel and part human.

"Amenadiel, once again, there has to be something really bad happening on Earth for Amenadiel to leave his son. My guess is it could have something to do with Charlie. It could have something to do with the fact that he feels the need to protect his son, and the only way to he can protect his son is to leave him," Woodside told Entertainment Weekly.

The actor did not offer further details about Amenadiel's visit to Hell, but his statement hints that the boy's life may be in danger. When "Lucifer" Season 5 opens, everyone in the Silver City would probably know about his existence from Remiel.

Fans may remember that in Season 4, Remiel, (Lucifer and Amenadiel's sister) was sent on a mission to bring a hybrid child to the Silver City. She had to fight Amenadiel to accomplish her mission but she failed. Remiel's presence on earth even had Amenadiel contemplating if earth is the best place to raise a celestial being. In the end, he decided to stay with Linda so they can both raise their son together.

Amenadiel's visit to hell in "Lucifer" Season 5 was previously teased by co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich. They said that going into the season, Lucifer will see a familiar face in hell.